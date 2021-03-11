The 10 states that saw tax collections dive the most because of the COVID-19 pandemic saw revenue fall from 5.6% to over 40% from 2019 to 2020, according to a data analysis by the Urban Institute

Why it matters: Given the shortfall, those states are the most likely to benefit from the $350 billion in state and municipal aid included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package expected to pass the House on Wednesday.