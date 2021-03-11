https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-sexual-assault-allegations-against-andrew-cuomo-referred-to-albany-police

The Albany Police Department received a report on Thursday concerning an accusation of sexual assault levelled against Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, The New York Times reports.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed, has not filed a criminal report, but the police have been in contact with a representative of hers. They say that the claims made by the woman against Cuomo, if true, may have reached “the level of a crime.”

The police received the referral on Wednesday night, shortly after Cuomo was accused of groping the woman at the Governor’s Mansion.

The woman, a former aide, alleges that she was called up to the second floor of the Governor’s residence to help fix a technical issue, during which Cuomo allegedly reached under her blouse and groped her.

Governor Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

The woman is the sixth to come forward with a sexual assault allegation against the embattled Governor. Her claim constitutes the most serious of the allegations, with the other five relating to non-physical sexual harassment. Most of the women who have accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct are former aides of his.

The sexual harassment and assault allegations coincide with another scandal the Governor faces. Cuomo’s administration has also been accused of covering up the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes under the Governor’s orders, with one of his top aides admitting to doing so because they believed that it would be used as a political football by then-President Donald Trump during the 2020 election.

It is estimated that the state undercounted the number of nursing home deaths by up to 50 percent.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle in New York have called upon the Governor to resign or for impeachment charges to be filed in the wake of the scandals plaguing his administration, with some even calling for Cuomo to be impeached.



