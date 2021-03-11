https://nypost.com/2021/03/11/andrew-cuomo-groping-allegation-referred-to-albany-police-report/

The Albany Police Department has been formally notified about the allegation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a female staffer in an incident that may amount to a crime, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Cops haven’t launched an official probe but have “reached out to the victim’s attorney and offered up any other police assistance,” a police spokesman said.

“At this time there has been no formal criminal complaint and there is no active criminal investigation,” spokesman Steve Smith said.

Cuomo’s acting counsel, Beth Garvey acknowledged in a statement that state officials had referred the matter for possible criminal investigation.

“As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” Garvey said.

Six women have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.Getty Images

“If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation. In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information.”

Cuomo’s acting counsel, Beth Garvey acknowledged in a statement that state officials had referred the matter for possible criminal investigation.AP

In a statement, the New York State Police also said it “reached out to the Albany Police yesterday to facilitate a contact with the executive chamber regarding the alleged incident.”

It’s unclear at this point whether the accusation against Cuomo is something that “rises to the level of a crime or assault,” the source familiar with the matter said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

