President Biden made an important and potentially dangerous mistake in his first national address Thursday night.

Referring to the Covid-19 vaccines, he said, “Everyone should get vaccinated.”

That advice is contrary to the actual advice from public health experts.

The FDA advises you should not get Covid vaccine if you’re allergic to any ingredient in the vaccine.

Also, the vaccine is *not* approved for current emergency use for anyone under 16 or 18 (depending on the brand). Therefore, contrary to what President Biden said, no child should get Covid vaccine. (This could change in the future when studies are completed.)

According to public health officials, people who are immune compromised should not necessarily be vaccinated (or excluded), despite what President Biden said, but should discuss individual risk vs. benefit with their physician.

Likewise, since the FDA says there was no evidence in studies as to what happens with pregnant women, they should discuss risk vs. benefit with their physician and not necessarily automatically get vaccinated.

