https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/and-there-it-is-biden-signs-1-9-trillion-bill-heads-for-the-door-as-reporters-are-ordered-to-leave-immediately/

According to the media, the bill that Democrats say is for “Covid relief” is hugely popular among Americans — 65 to 75 percent approval in some polls. With that in mind you’d think the White House would encourage post-signing comments from President Biden and solicit questions from reporters, but what happened was precisely the opposite:

And there it is — Biden does NOT take questions from shouting reporters after signing the the $1.9 trillion stimulus package/boondoggle.

What a joke. Like good, obedient sheep, reporters leave after Biden’s handlers shout them down and escort them out of the Oval. pic.twitter.com/Dhy4iHH9gB

— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021