According to the media, the bill that Democrats say is for “Covid relief” is hugely popular among Americans — 65 to 75 percent approval in some polls. With that in mind you’d think the White House would encourage post-signing comments from President Biden and solicit questions from reporters, but what happened was precisely the opposite:
And there it is — Biden does NOT take questions from shouting reporters after signing the the $1.9 trillion stimulus package/boondoggle.
What a joke. Like good, obedient sheep, reporters leave after Biden’s handlers shout them down and escort them out of the Oval. pic.twitter.com/Dhy4iHH9gB
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021
Biden’s record-breaking streak continues!
“Greatest feat in political history”…and rather not spend a little time enjoying the moment with the press (American people). What a fraud!!
— Chad (@traip95) March 11, 2021
NO QUESTIONS.
This is insanity. https://t.co/xBJB7qSvKb
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 11, 2021
Trump signed bills then answered dozen of questions. Biden is a shell, a puppet, an empty suit. https://t.co/xheDgXXrr4
— Marv Freimund (@marvlf) March 11, 2021
It’s getting embarrassing…. https://t.co/Usv0RsSJe4
— Dru Burns (@drumorhasit) March 11, 2021