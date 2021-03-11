https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/and-there-it-is-biden-signs-1-9-trillion-bill-heads-for-the-door-as-reporters-are-ordered-to-leave-immediately/

According to the media, the bill that Democrats say is for “Covid relief” is hugely popular among Americans — 65 to 75 percent approval in some polls. With that in mind you’d think the White House would encourage post-signing comments from President Biden and solicit questions from reporters, but what happened was precisely the opposite:

Biden’s record-breaking streak continues!

