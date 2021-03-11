https://www.theblaze.com/news/prince-william-hits-back-at-brothers-bombshell-interview

A reportedly “angry” Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has slapped back at Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s claims of racism in the royal family, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

Harry and Markle recently delivered a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they claimed that members of the royal family were concerned that their then-unborn son Archie’s skin would be too dark.

What are the details?

During an appearance at a London school, Sky News reporter Inzamam Rashid asked the Duke, “Is the royal family a racist family, sir?”

According to the Daily Mail, William, who is first in line for the throne after his father, Prince Charles, responded, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

The outlet also notes that William plans to have a private discussion with his brother Harry over the couple’s very public revelations.

Rashid pressed, “Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?”

William replied, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

What else?

The outlet pointed to ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship, who called William’s public remark on the controversy “unprecedented.”

“It’s unprecedented for a senior royal to speak in this way,” Ship said, “and shows the fight they now have on their hands to repair their reputation following Meghan and Harry’s explosive claims.”

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt added, “Imagine if Prince William had been in charge of the palace statement two days ago.”

The outlet reported that a source close to the situation said that it is “difficult to underestimate how shell-shocked everyone is by what has happened.”

“People are literally reeling from what has happened, and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them,” the source added. “But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach. She is leading by example. This is a matter for her and the family to deal with.”

Following the CBS interview, Queen Elizabeth issued the following statement:

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.

