Another disgusting slap in the face by the uni-party elites against President Trump and the American people.

President Donald Trump made history with his Operation Warp Speed to develop, test and offer a COVID vaccine in record time.

The media said it was NOT POSSIBLE.



President Trump proved them wrong.

Trump made history.

President Trump fought this alone while the smug grifters sat on their hands or actively subverted him and his administration.

Now, all of the former living presidents — Except Donald Trump — are putting together PSAs to urge the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Trump administration’s vaccine.

What a slap in the face.

JUST POSTED: Former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter join ad campaign to win over vaccine skeptics. “This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the new ads going up today, part of @AdCouncil’s national effort. pic.twitter.com/ffmuOsVjSE — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 11, 2021

