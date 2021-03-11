https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizona-democratic-rep-ann-kirkpatrick-wont-seek-reelection?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has announced that her fifth term will be her last, as she won’t run for re-election in 2020.

Kirkpatrick told the Arizona Republic that she will officially announce Friday that she will not seek another term.

“I’ve been in public service for 18 years and I’ve always been a proponent of term limits,” she said. “I’m sort of term-limiting myself.”

Kirkpatrick mentioned that her grandsons played a role in her decision, citing that she wished to spend more time with them, and “pass the torch” to the next generation of lawmakers.

In 2016, she lost her bid for an Arizona Senate seat to incumbent GOP Sen. John McCain, in his last election.

It’s unclear as of now who will run for Kirkpatrick’s seat.

