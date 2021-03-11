https://www.theblaze.com/news/beauty-superstore-suspends-teen-vogue-ad-deal

Ulta Beauty has suspended what some say is its “seven-figure ad deal” with Teen Vogue over its newly appointed chief editor’s past social media tweets.

Teen Vogue recently named former Axios politics reporter Alexi McCammond as its new editor-in-chief. The move was met with rage from the magazine staffers, who called on the company to reform its hiring practices.

McCammond, 27, has apologized several times for what staffers have said were racist and homophobic social media posts that she made when she was a teenager.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from the Daily Beast, Ulta Beauty opted to rescind its advertising campaign due to the controversy surrounding McCammond’s hire.

In a statement, an Ulta Beauty spokesperson said, “Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty — and always have been. Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with [Teen Vogue parent company] Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”

The Daily Beast added, “While it appears Ulta is the only advertiser to have thus far taken action over the controversy, concern over the fallout was raised at a high-level Condé Nast sales meeting this week. Ulta has been sensitive to criticism of its handling of racial issues after several high-profile, public allegations of racial profiling and lack of diversity over the past several years.”

The outlet noted that McCammond — who apologized for the offending remarks several years ago, and again this week in a public capacity — has been making the rounds at the outlet meeting “one-on-one with staff individually to apologize.”

A spokesperson for Condé Nast on Monday defended McCammond’s hiring and said that her work as a reporter and editor speaks for itself.

“Alexi McCammond was appointed editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue because of the values, inclusivity and depth she has displayed through her journalism. Throughout her career she has dedicated herself to being a champion for marginalized voices. Two years ago she took responsibility for her social media history and apologized,” the statement said.

