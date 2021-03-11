https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/beth-moore-leaves-southern-baptist-denomination-splits-lifeway/

(END TIME HEADLINES) – Living Proof Ministries head Beth Moore has announced she’s leaving the Southern Baptist denomination, saying she does not “identify with some of the things” in its heritage which she claims “haven’t remained in the past.”

“I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists,” Moore told Religion News Service. “I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.”

“At the end of the day, there comes a time when you have to say, this is not who I am,” she later added. A New York Times bestselling author, Moore said she has also ended her publishing deal with Lifeway Christian Resources, though it will continue to sell her books.

