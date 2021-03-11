https://beckernews.com/breaking-biden-announces-u-s-will-now-be-on-war-footing-at-first-prime-time-address-37666/

President Biden finally made his first prime time address on Thursday night. During his speech, the president promised the United States would be on a “war footing” with its efforts to “beat the virus,” which entails vaccinating the public.

“My fellow Americans,” Biden said, “you are owed nothing less than the truth.”

“And for all of you asking when things will get back to normal, here is the truth,” he continued. “The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus. You’ve been hearing me say that while I was running, and the last fifty days I’ve been president.”

“But this is one of the most complex operations we’ve ever undertaken as a nation, in a long time,” Biden went on. “That’s why I am using every power have as President of the United States to put us on a war footing to get the job done.”

“Sounds like hyperbole, but I mean it,” Biden added. “A war footing.”

Biden’s speech comes in the aftermath of a statement that the president is “authorizing” 4,000 active duty military troops to disperse around the United States to man vaccination centers.

The Pentagon on Tuesday authorized thousands of National Guard troops stationed in Washington D.C. to remain until late May citing unverified claims of threats posed to the U.S. Capitol.

