https://www.oann.com/biden-immigration-policies-hurts-ariz/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-immigration-policies-hurts-ariz

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:34 AM PT – Thursday, March 11, 2021

There are reports of busloads of immigrants getting dropped into Arizona’s communities with little to no regard for quarantine precautions and no advanced warning.

One America’s Christina Bobb went to Phoenix to speak with Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli to learn the impact.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook