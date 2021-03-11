https://www.oann.com/biden-nowhere-to-be-found-as-border-crisis-reaches-a-boiling-point/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-nowhere-to-be-found-as-border-crisis-reaches-a-boiling-point
UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Thursday, March 11, 2021
The human smuggling business is booming as record-breaking numbers of illegal immigrants cross the border, but don’t blame Mexico. Blame Joe Biden as the President of Mexico says the surge is directly linked to the perception of Biden being the ‘migrant president.’