White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday admitted Joe Biden made a policy decision, recognizing it would cause a surge in illegal immigration.

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, promised amnesty, and allowed unaccompanied migrant children into the US which caused a surge of illegal border crossings in the last several weeks.

Psaki still refused to call the border surge a “crisis” even though CNN is now calling the thousands of unaccompanied minors being kept in cages a “crisis.”

“We also certainly recognize that because the President and our administration has made a decision that the way to humanely approach immigration…that some more may have come to our border,” Psaki said. “There have been a large flow of children across the border. We recognize that we made a policy decision…”

Former ambassador to Mexico and current coordinator for the southwestern border on the National Security Council, Roberta Jacobson on Wednesday blamed the surge of illegals on everything under the sun from hurricanes to droughts to violence before finally admitting it is Joe Biden’s open borders policies that is creating the border crisis.

There is a major crisis at the border and the Biden Admin’s refusal to admit it and deal with it by enforcing federal immigration laws is only making the situation worse.

