https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-refuses-to-answer-question-about-hiding-from-the-press/
About The Author
Related Posts
Virginia college president suspends entire team for kneeling… Forfeits ‘important’ game…
February 27, 2021
Biden denies maternal leave to women appointed by Trump…
February 3, 2021
Stock market performance (all indices) since Biden took over…
January 29, 2021
Illegals are bringing Covid with them…
March 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy