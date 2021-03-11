https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/11/biden-1point9-trillion-covid-relief-package-thursday-afternoon.html

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Thursday afternoon as Washington moves to send fresh aid this month.

With his signature, the president checks off his first priority in the White House. He also will give a primetime address Thursday describing how the country will proceed in fighting the virus a year after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

The plan will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, extend a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until Sept. 6 and expand the child tax credit for a year. It will also put nearly $20 billion into Covid-19 vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.

Biden has said he expects stimulus checks to start going out this month.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” he said before signing the legislation. “And giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, the people who built this country, a fighting chance.”