Transgender troops

Joe Biden signed an executive order this week that makes transgender surgery free for the military. From now on US taxpayers will pay for the medical procedures and surgery for transgender candidates.

The operation is not cheap and can add up to $200,000 per patient. No doubt, this will drive more trans men and women into the military. It’s not clear how this helps the military. But, whatever.

The Washington Examiner reported:

