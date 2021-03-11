https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-threatens-more-restrictions-warns-there-will-be-things-you-cannot-do-once-fully-vaccinated

President Joe Biden was slammed online during his first primetime address where he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as Biden continues to refuse to hold a solo press conference and has now gone more than 50 days without holding one, the longest of streak of hiding from media accountability of any president over the last 100 years.

During his address, Biden threatened to reinstate lockdowns if people “don’t stay vigilant,” and warned that there will be things that people “cannot do once fully vaccinated.”

“Even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity. And national unity isn’t just how … politicians vote in Washington, what the loudest voices say on cable or online. Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans,” Biden said. “Because if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track, please, we don’t want to do that again. We’ve made so much progress.”

“This is not the time to let up,” he said. “Just as we were emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules.”

“In the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated to lessen the confusion, to keep people safe, and encourage more people to get vaccinated,” Biden later added. “And, finally, fifth, and maybe most importantly, I promise I will do everything in my power. I will not relent until we beat this virus.”

“But I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. [And] that’s not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity. And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well. Because here’s the point,” he continued. “If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”

“After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” he said. “But to get there, we can’t let our guard down. This fight is far from over, as I told the woman in Pennsylvania, I’ll tell you the truth. On July 4, with your loved ones, is the goal. But a goal, a lot can happen.”

