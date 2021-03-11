https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-biracial-student-fails-critical-race-theory-class-for-refusing-to-confess-his-white-dominance-mom-claims

A biracial high school senior is being threatened with not being able to graduate for failing a Critical Race Theory class at his school because he refused to confess to his “white dominance” as part of the course requirement, the boy’s mother claims.

What are the details?

Gabrielle Clark says that her son, William, was forced to take a mandatory “Sociology of Change” course at his school, Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A crowdfunded profile of the situation posted by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism explains that “In the class, William, along with all the students, was asked to publicly reveal his race, gender, religious, and sexual identities, and then attach derogatory labels to those identities. Students were then asked to ‘undo and unlearn’ their “beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that stem from oppression.”

“William was understandably reluctant to label himself as ‘privileged’ or an ‘oppressor,'” the profile goes on to say, adding that “while William is the only student in the class who appears to be white — he has light skin and green eyes — he is, in fact, mixed race.”

William was given a failing grade in the course, and his mother filed a lawsuit against the school in December to protest the curriculum of the Critical Race Theory class and to seek damages after the school allegedly threatened to not allow William to graduate.

The lawsuit states that the Clarks are seeking “monetary damages, including compensatory and punitive damages, for the damage done to William Clark’s future academic and professional prospects, and for the Defendants’ deliberate and protracted harassment, emotional abuse, and violation of Plaintiffs’ Constitutional Rights.”

According to The Daily Mail, “they also want the court to prevent the school from denying William a high school diploma and accommodate him with ‘an alternative non-discriminatory, non-confessional class’.”

Democracy Prep told the outlet that it could not comment on pending lawsuits, but issued a statement saying:

“Our curriculum teaches students about American democracy and movements for social change throughout our history. We strongly disagree with how the curriculum has been characterized in this filing.”

The case has generated buzz over the already-controversial teaching of Critical Race Theory, and columnist Bari Weiss made a plug calling for support for the Clarks on Thursday.

Weiss tweeted, “This is a very important case if you care about pushing back against CRT and standing up for free thought and free expression. The Clarks need your help. Please donate to support them.”







