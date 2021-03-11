https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/11/blue-check-dropped-for-claiming-right-wing-culture-warriors-like-bari-weiss-are-using-substack-to-organize-harassment-campaigns/

Remember when the Left would tell the Right if they didn’t like being censored or beaten up on Twitter they should just find their own site? And then remember when they did just that with Parler and the same people on the Left came after the property and it went away for several weeks (months)?

Those same people who consistently try and shut down anyone and everyone who disagrees with them has started to target Substack, because writers like Glenn Greenwald and Bari Weiss are ‘allowed’ to write about their actual opinions without being censored by … well, the left.

Right-wing culture warriors.

Heh.

I wrote about the attacks against @TaylorLorenz and the growing community of right-wing culture warriors and TERFs that are using Substack to network and organize.https://t.co/zxmncxTYA2 pic.twitter.com/MiLWMfXieU — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 10, 2021

Oh, and TERFS are using Substack to network and organize.

THE HUMANITY.

Notice the blue check.

Notice the lack of self-awareness.

He continued (lucky you guys):

I like Substack as a product. And I am excited by the opportunities it’s offering writers. But it is also increasingly hard to ignore a community moderation time bomb waiting to go off as it pulls writers who are more and more brazenly organizing harassment campaigns. pic.twitter.com/Pb2Lmv9qhK — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 10, 2021

He should have stopped before the but because that is a BIG butt.

Imagine being so empowered and so egotistical that you think you have the right to censor and moderate other people? We are no longer looking at Right versus Left, we’re looking at free versus controlled.

And that’s far scarier.

Are they…. Are they using Substack to have unfettered conversations? Did you think this would get you a full time gig at the NYTimes? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) March 11, 2021

I’m not sure defending someone who broke their company’s rules and lied about something another said and called it journalism is a good thing. And going after people you don’t agree with to do it smacks of being just like her. Be better. — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) March 11, 2021

Weak and insipid writing fears strong and insightful writing. Tries to discredit the vehicle.

😑 — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) March 11, 2021

Didn’t you get canned for plagiarism? — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) March 11, 2021

Meep.

“If we can’t control it, we have to attack it.” -Journolist, probably. — Monkeywrench (@du_quin) March 11, 2021

List some people you don’t like, ascribe a vague set of values they supposedly share, then throw in MAGA for good measure. Awesome content. — Brian Richards (@brainrichards99) March 11, 2021

Sounds awfully authoritarian, doncha think?

***

Related:

‘Called us props and TOOLS’: Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan TORCHES Brooklyn Dad after he’s exposed as a paid Twitter troll

‘It is IMPERATIVE we empower parents’: Sen. Rand Paul’s SCHOOL Act will absolutely TERRIFY teacher’s unions (thread)

Zero f**ks given –> Tucker Carlson responds to NYT statement accusing HIM of harassment and DAMN SON (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

