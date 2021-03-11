https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bodycam-video-of-former-red-sox-star-johnny-damon-and-wife-being-arrested-for-dui/

Windermere police body camera footage showed an intoxicated Johnny Damon, two-time World Series champion, try to talk his way out of being arrested, saying he was a “good guy” and that “Blue Lives Matter.”

Damon also said he was “200 yards from home” and could get there safely.

A Windermere police officer began following Damon, who was driving a black Lincoln SUV erratically, hitting a curb and driving past a stop sign around 1:30 a.m., according to police.