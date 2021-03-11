https://hannity.com/media-room/bongino-on-hannity-joe-bidens-mental-health-is-a-national-security-concern/
BONGINO on HANNITY: ‘This is an Impeachment for Idiots, for Dopey People’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.05.21
Dan Bongino ripped the Democrats’ latest impeachment push on ‘Hannity’ Thursday night; calling the drive to remove Donald Trump from an office he no longer holds the actions of “idiots and dopey people.”
“This is an impeachment for dopey people. If you’re dopey, you believe that this is a real impeachment. If you’re smart you’re laughing at this,” said Bongino.
“Apparently Raskin hasn’t read the Constitution. We’ve got this crazy thing called the Fifth Amendment. Raskin doesn’t know that. I’m really happy David Schoen cleared this up for Raskin. The charges are absurd,” he added. “This is an Impeachment for idiots.”
Watch Bongino’s comments above.
DOUBLE STANDARD EXPOSED: Bongino Rips Media, Dems for Hypocrisy About Migrant Facilities
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.21
Dan Bongino blasted the mainstream media mob and Democratic lawmakers this week over their blatant double-standard on migrant detention facilities; calling the buildings “concentration camps” under Donald Trump but now “shelters with beds” under Joe Biden.
“The media coverage? It’s the same exact facility… They referred to it as concentration camps, cages. Expecting the media to cover this honestly is just a waste of everyone’s time,” said Bongino.
“What other laws can we completely ignore? What about legal migrants? Should we just sideline them too? They don’t have answers to these questions or anything because they just make it up as they go along,” he added.
Watch Bongino’s comments above.