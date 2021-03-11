https://hannity.com/media-room/bongino-on-hannity-joe-bidens-mental-health-is-a-national-security-concern/

BONGINO on HANNITY: ‘This is an Impeachment for Idiots, for Dopey People’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.05.21

Dan Bongino ripped the Democrats’ latest impeachment push on ‘Hannity’ Thursday night; calling the drive to remove Donald Trump from an office he no longer holds the actions of “idiots and dopey people.”

“This is an impeachment for dopey people. If you’re dopey, you believe that this is a real impeachment. If you’re smart you’re laughing at this,” said Bongino.

“Apparently Raskin hasn’t read the Constitution. We’ve got this crazy thing called the Fifth Amendment. Raskin doesn’t know that. I’m really happy David Schoen cleared this up for Raskin. The charges are absurd,” he added. “This is an Impeachment for idiots.”

Watch Bongino’s comments above.