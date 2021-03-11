https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-bill-de-blasio-says-andrew-cuomo-must-resign-can-no-longer-serve-as-governor/
CUOMO SPIRALS: Nine Senior NY Health Officials Quit, Governor Says He Doesn’t ‘Trust the Experts’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.01.21
The growing nursing home scandal engulfing Governor Andrew Cuomo escalated this week after nine top New York State health officials exited his administration. In response, Cuomo says he no longer “trusts the experts.”
“The deputy commissioner for public health at the New York State Health Department resigned in late summer. Soon after, the director of its bureau of communicable disease control also stepped down. So did the medical director for epidemiology. Last month, the state epidemiologist said she, too, would be leaving,” reports the New York Times.
Wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic.
“When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. “Because I don’t.” https://t.co/ePa6nudbFz
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 1, 2021
“When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference on Friday. “Because I don’t. Because I don’t.”
Read the full report at the New York Times.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo To Be Stripped of Emergency CoVID Powers
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.21
A new deal reached by legislators in Albany, New York will strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of key powers and executive authority given to the Democrat to handle the state’s CoVID-19 pandemic early last year.
“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.
BREAKING: Cuomo to Be Stripped of Pandemic Emergency Powers in Legislative Deal https://t.co/rJxITmhds1
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2021
“The changes come amid mounting calls for Cuomo to resign, as he faces three worsening scandals — accusations of sexual harassment by at least three young women, accusations of verbal abuse by legislators, and accusations of mismanagement in the handling of the pandemic in nursing homes,” reports NBC New York.
“A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose – it is time for them to be repealed,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order.”
Read the full report here.