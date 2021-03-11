https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-bill-de-blasio-says-andrew-cuomo-must-resign-can-no-longer-serve-as-governor/

CUOMO SPIRALS: Nine Senior NY Health Officials Quit, Governor Says He Doesn’t ‘Trust the Experts’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.01.21

The growing nursing home scandal engulfing Governor Andrew Cuomo escalated this week after nine top New York State health officials exited his administration. In response, Cuomo says he no longer “trusts the experts.”

“The deputy commissioner for public health at the New York State Health Department resigned in late summer. Soon after, the director of its bureau of communicable disease control also stepped down. So did the medical director for epidemiology. Last month, the state epidemiologist said she, too, would be leaving,” reports the New York Times.

Wildly irresponsible thing to say during a pandemic. “When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. “Because I don’t.” https://t.co/ePa6nudbFz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 1, 2021

“When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference on Friday. “Because I don’t. Because I don’t.”

Read the full report at the New York Times.