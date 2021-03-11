https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-minnesota-court-reinstates-third-degree-murder-charges-officer-chauvin-second-degree-murder-case-implodes/

Minneapolis is reportedly spending $36 million to protect the city from leftist rioters during and after the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd last year during a police arrest.

The death of George Floyd resulted in mass riots and damages into the billions. Hundreds of Minneapolis businesses and homes were destroyed by the leftist rioters.

The above photo is from earlier this month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

** The murder trial of Officer Derek Chauvin is set to begin on March 8 when a jury is selected.

Following his death, the local medical examiner believed Floyd had a “fatal lethal” level of fentanyl in his body at the time of his death.

In October the third-degree murder charge against the police officer involved in the death of George Floyd was dropped by a Hennepin County judge on Thursday.

ABC 7 reported at the time, “Under the state’s sentencing guidelines, a conviction on unintentional second-degree murder carries a presumptive sentence of 12.5 years. But a judge can order a sentence ranging up to 15 years without departing from the guidelines. For second-degree manslaughter, the guidelines call for four years in prison, or a discretionary range up to 4.75 years.”

But on Thursday the Hennepin judge reinstated third-degree murder charges against Officer Chavin after the state’s Supreme Court ordered him to do so.

BREAKING: Judge has reinstated 3rd degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin after being ordered by MN Supreme Court — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 11, 2021

They must be worried that they are already losing.

The latest poll found that only 36% of US adults believe George Floyd was murdered!

And this is after nearly a full year of the fake news media lies about his death!

