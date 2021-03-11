https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-majority-of-ny-state-legislators-call-for-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-police-involved/

HOW CONVENIENT: Gov. Cuomo Bars Press from Recent Events Due to ‘CoVID Restrictions’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suspiciously barred members from the press from attending a recent event; citing new “CoVID restrictions” for the media blackout as he handles two escalating scandals.

“Due to COVID restrictions, this event is CLOSED PRESS. The event will be live-streamed on the Governor’s website,” Cuomo’s press office emailed reporters prior to the event.

“Still photographs and video from the Governor’s office will be provided afterward,” the press email added.

“Cuomo, who is not typically shy when it comes to the press, has been accused of sexual harassment and unwanted touching by five women. The beleaguered governor is also dealing with allegations that his administration covered up of thousands of nursing home deaths that occurred in his state during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic,” reports Fox News.

