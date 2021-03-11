https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-majority-of-ny-state-legislators-call-for-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-police-involved/
HOW CONVENIENT: Gov. Cuomo Bars Press from Recent Events Due to ‘CoVID Restrictions’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suspiciously barred members from the press from attending a recent event; citing new “CoVID restrictions” for the media blackout as he handles two escalating scandals.
“Due to COVID restrictions, this event is CLOSED PRESS. The event will be live-streamed on the Governor’s website,” Cuomo’s press office emailed reporters prior to the event.
“Still photographs and video from the Governor’s office will be provided afterward,” the press email added.
“Cuomo, who is not typically shy when it comes to the press, has been accused of sexual harassment and unwanted touching by five women. The beleaguered governor is also dealing with allegations that his administration covered up of thousands of nursing home deaths that occurred in his state during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic,” reports Fox News.
REPORT: Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment, Misconduct by Ex-Aide
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.21
From Fox News:
A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing the embattled New York leader of sexually harassing her — including unwanted kissing and touching — and says his top female staffers “normalized” the behavior.
Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, said Cuomo constantly sought her out and had staffers arrange meetings with her, where he made inappropriate comments.
“Let’s play strip poker,” Boylan said Cuomo remarked on a flight from an event in October 2017, according to an essay she wrote on Medium published Wednesday.
In another encounter in December 2016, Boylan said Cuomo arranged through a handler to meet her in his Albany office, to which she agreed reluctantly. She said he gave her a tour of his office, “smirked” and showed off a cigar box he said was given to him by former President Bill Clinton while he served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Boylan said she interpreted that to be an innuendo referencing the affair between Clinton and his then-intern Monica Lewinsky in the mid-1990s.
She said she was warned by other staffers when she joined Cuomo’s administration in 2015 to “be careful around the Governor.”
Read the full report at Fox News.