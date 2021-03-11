https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/11/buckle-up-polimath-isnt-going-to-just-sit-there-while-cosmopolitan-pimps-their-grotesque-hagiography-of-covid19-fraud-rebekah-jones/

Remember Rebekah Jones? She’s the stunningly brave data scientist who blew the whistle on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for ignoring her warnings about the dangers of reopening the state during the COVID19 pandemic. She lost her job over her stunning bravery, for crying out loud!

Well, Cosmopolitan certainly hasn’t forgotten her. In fact, they’re featuring Jones in her very own “Cosmopolitan exclusive,” complete with glamour shots and snazzy videos:

Rebekah Jones was catapulted into the public eye after saying she was fired for refusing to change COVID-19 data. What followed became a rivalry between a woman who never wanted the spotlight & state officials who wish she would shut up. For @Cosmopolitan: https://t.co/HLLTrBAsgn — Emily Bloch 🐘 (@emdrums) March 11, 2021

Did we mention that Rebecca is stunningly brave?

LOLOLOL She never wanted the spotlight? You cannot be serious. https://t.co/RokWAMQNHr — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2021

Cosmopolitan is totally serious, sir:

In our exclusive interview, @GeoRebekah discusses the aftermath she experienced from not only her firing but her subsequent media tours, a police raid, an arrest and ultimately, contracting the very disease she spent months trying to warn everyone about. https://t.co/HLLTrBAsgn pic.twitter.com/NLENNpX71l — Emily Bloch 🐘 (@emdrums) March 11, 2021

Since leaving Florida, Jones says her family breathes a little easier. But she knows her story is far from over. It’s worth noting that we reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office for comment. In response, his office sent a link to a tweet: https://t.co/plVhZXc4FU — Emily Bloch 🐘 (@emdrums) March 11, 2021

I want to thank my editor @AndreaStanley for putting me through narrative boot camp, along w/ the amazing team at @Cosmopolitan for their support on a story that seemed to change near-daily. A special thanks to @GeoRebekah for trusting us to tell her story https://t.co/jFJTMiWsuD pic.twitter.com/o5nOv5sNdY — Emily Bloch 🐘 (@emdrums) March 11, 2021

Oh, we have no doubt Rebekah Jones told you a story, Emily. If there’s one thing she’s actually good at, it’s telling stories.

Like the story she told you about being a COVID19 whistleblower, for instance.

Oh boy is that not the story at all. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) March 11, 2021

Emily I don’t believe you know the full story. I don’t think this will age well — District AI (@districtai) March 11, 2021

Won’t age well? Hell, it started decomposing before Emily even finished writing it.

skip this grotesque hagiography of the fraudulent Florida “whistleblower” and brush up on the basics of this miserable episode in media malfeasance: https://t.co/ffOzXyWNBn pic.twitter.com/V4RH1iym0Q — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 11, 2021

May we also recommend reading @politicalmath’s thread? Because you should do that.

See, unlike Rebekah Jones, PoliMath actually takes evidence into consideration before weighing in on the facts of a particular situation:

The gap between the people who actually know things and the journalists who drool over telling only the activist’s side of a story is no longer surprising, though it is ridiculous https://t.co/5ZScCwJmC6 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

Before this is over, Jennifer Lawrence is going to be playing Rebekah Jones in some ridiculous movie with Christian Bale as Ron DeSantis strangling puppies and spraying COVID into old folks homes — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

Anyway, if you want to read about what happened with Rebekah Jones from someone knew of her before this happened & who watched it happening in real time (and had real sympathy for Jones in the early days) check this outhttps://t.co/x5wNgLzE3n — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

After a teenager died of COVID last summer, Jones attacked her family and her church, claiming (without any evidence) that the held a “COVID Party” Rebekah Jones is a bad person — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

Jones claimed there were “11,000 school age cases” of COVID but declined to inform her audience that a large percentage of those cases were in counties that didn’t have open schools. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

Rebekah Jones attacked Emily Oster, who has been nothing but professional and gracious in her data projects She called her “irresponsible”, attacked her “lack of understanding” of the data and said her work has “cost lives”https://t.co/0IDwbyUYcg — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

Despite a history of mental illness and multiple pending criminal investigations against her (one of which was from before when all this happened), journalists continue to fawn over Jones, repeating her lies without any verification. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

Anyway. In conclusion, being a liar, a criminal, and an asshole but catering to the left is how you win awards, lavish fawning stories in national magazines, and piles and piles of money pic.twitter.com/AGHGYzg6zN — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 11, 2021

