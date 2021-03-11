https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/buffalo-public-schools-kindergartners-go-woke-black-children-die/

(THREADER) – Buffalo Public Schools claims “all white people” perpetuate systemic racism and forces kindergarteners to watch a video of dead black children warning them about “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.”

The story begins with the district’s diversity czar, Fatima Morell, who developed a new antiracism curriculum and told teachers they must become “woke” and achieve “critical consciousness,” a Marxist pedagogical concept training students to identify and subvert their oppressors.

In a presentation to teachers, Morell claimed that America “is built on racism” and that “America’s sickness” leads some whites to believe that black people are “not human,” which makes it “easier to shoot [them] in the back seven times if you feel like it.”

