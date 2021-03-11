https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/burgess-owens-blistering-floor-speech-gun-control-is-racist/

Posted by Kane on March 11, 2021 1:25 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Owens invokes Martin Luther King Jr. in opposition to Biden gun control bill

“As bullies and cowards approached his house, they heard the click of rifles and left as fast as they came… My grandfather’s right to own a firearm ensured his right to protect his life.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...