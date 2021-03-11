https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/burgess-owens-blistering-floor-speech-gun-control-is-racist/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Owens invokes Martin Luther King Jr. in opposition to Biden gun control bill
“As bullies and cowards approached his house, they heard the click of rifles and left as fast as they came… My grandfather’s right to own a firearm ensured his right to protect his life.”
STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING & listen to Rep. @BurgessOwens oppose Biden-pushed gun control.
“As bullies and cowards approached his house, they heard the click of rifles and left as fast as they came… My grandfather’s right to own a firearm ensured his right to protect his life…” pic.twitter.com/rZskVHUxhw
— NRA (@NRA) March 10, 2021