Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, Candace Owens commented on Piers Morgan publicly expressing doubts about Meghan Markle’s claims, which prompted a British investigation by a “media regulator.” Referring to Markle’s claim that her son Archie had been targeted with racist comments while she was pregnant with him, Owens asserted to Sean Hannity that if you believe her claims about her son facing “anti-black racism,” “then I’m a Nigerian prince and give me your credit card.”

Hannity opined that the Democrats’ bill HR1 would create a “speech czar, chosen by the president, who would be able to, basically, pick and choose which campaign finance laws get enforced and against whom, and even a truth detector about ads, raising concerns about silencing political speech. So what is going on across the pond may not be as distant as it seems.”

Hannity then turned to Owens, saying, “I happen to like Piers, I know Piers, he’s a trip. He’s a fun guy. I don’t know if he got fired or left on his own. I wish he would have stayed because it was interesting television. I find it compelling to watch and I can’t stand anything about the Royals; it’s their thing, not mine. I respect it. Here’s the question: government regulators? HR1 would have fact-checkers of ads? Who’s gonna fact-check the fact-checkers?”

“That’s exactly right, and unfortunately in the United Kingdom they do not have First Amendment rights, and I hope that this story shows Americans why it is so important to have First Amendment rights,” Owens replied. “Piers Morgan was all of us when he was dressing down Meghan Markle and calling her out on the blatant lies that she’s told. She can’t even keep her stories straight, by the way. If anybody remembers, about three years ago she said on a panel that she does not read newspapers, that she does not check social media because she doesn’t like to read stories about her.”

“Well, apparently that’s not true,” Owens continued, “because she’s now telling everybody that she was suicidal because of bad press, that’s because of racism, even though she’s not even — you look at her you would not be able to discern just by looking at Meghan Markle that she’s black. And so what they’re basically saying is that you’re not allowed to critique Meghan Markle. And for her to put in this phone call to have his (Morgan’s) voice silenced because she’s unhappy with the press that’s being said about her — which, by the way, is being felt across the globe — she’s a typical leftist narcissist.”

“It really has less to do with the Royals than it has to do with a typical leftist, ‘progressive’ in Hollywood — seeing something traditional and then saying, ‘You know what? That thing is history. That thing has tradition. I’m gonna call it racist and I have the grounds to call it racist,’” Owens, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, said. “As Meghan Markle is, I’m 25% black, and my son, by the way — if you’ve seen a picture of Archie, and you believe he has suffered anti-black racism, then I’m a Nigerian prince and give me your credit card. It’s so ridiculous.”

Hannity returned to HR1, saying he was worried the abridgment of free speech could happen in the United States in a similar way to its effect in Great Britain. Owens replied, “It’s already happening here; it’s already happening here. The fact-checkers, what’s really going on, we have seen it in America already that the speech is starting to get tighter and tighter, and when you’re starting to say you’re not even allowed to have an opinion — forget a fact, you’re not even allowed to have an opinion — in his (Morgan’s) opinion he believes Meghan Markle’s lying. I agree with him. Why aren’t we allowed to have an opinion anymore without people telling us, ‘Your opinion is no longer safe?’ It’s dangerous.”

