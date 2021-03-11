https://www.theepochtimes.com/capitol-riot-suspect-arrested-at-airport-after-being-deported-from-kenya_3727755.html

A U.S. Capitol riot suspect was arrested by the FBI at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday after being deported from Kenya, the BBC reported.

Issac Sturgeon, 32, of Montana has been charged with seven counts including obstruction of justice, engaging in physical violence, and assaulting police officers, KTVQ reported.

Sturgeon had been staying in Kenya since Jan. 24, texting others prior to the trip to ask if he was wanted, The Washington Post reported. Sturgeon told the New York’s federal court on Monday that, “I wasn’t trying to flee,” as he traveled frequently.

Sturgeon planned to stay in Kenya until early April and then return to the United States which was detailed in court documents, according to the BBC. Sturgeon was ordered to be deported by the Kenyan authorities after an arrest warrant was issued by the FBI, the New York Post reported.

On Monday, Sturgeon was released to his Montana property on a $250,000 monitoring bond, The Washington Post reported.

If convicted of the seven charges, Sturgeon could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the New York Post.

Sturgeon originally was caught on video by police officer body cameras allegedly picking up a barricade and pushing it into DC Metropolitan Police during the Jan. 6 riots. On Jan. 16, the FBI uploaded a picture of Issac Sturgeon wearing a green jacket, scarf, and a grey beanie, the New York Post reported.

Sturgeon, who currently owns a lawn care business, had previously shown interest in joining the National Guard, KTVQ reported.

Sturgeon is one of three Montanans to be charged with involvement in the capitol riot, KTVQ reported. The other three men, business owner Hank Muntzer who has pleaded not guilty to his charges and brothers Joshua and Jerod Hughes who turned themselves into local authorities, have been ordered to return to Washington D.C. to await trial.

By Nicole Iuzzolino

From The Daily Caller News Foundation

