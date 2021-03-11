http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mXQ9v7Mu42c/

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that the agency is “being extra cautious right now” with its guidance on whether fully vaccinated people can travel.

Walensky said, “You know, we’re looking at the data carefully with regard to travel. What we do know is that there’s more — there’s about the same amount of travel now as happened during Thanksgiving. we do know every single time we have escalations in travel that happened around July 4, that happened around Labor Day, it happened around the holidays, right after that, we have a surge. We are very worried about transmissible variants. A lot of them have come through our travel corridors. So, we’re being extra cautious right now with travel and we will follow that and update it as soon as we have more data.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

