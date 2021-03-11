https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/chinese-police-raid-church-sunday-worship-seize-pastor-wife/

(ELIZABETH JOHNSTON) – Police in Chengdu, Sichuan raided a Christian church in the midst of Sunday worship on March 7, seizing the pastor, his wife, and three other Christians and interrogating five more after disrupting the service.

In January, we reported on a Chengdu Christian homeschool associated with the Early Rain Covenant Church that was raided by authorities under the Communist Chinese Party’s increasingly antagonistic approach towards faith-based organizations that will not pledge sufficient loyalty to the government.

On Sunday, the Fountain of Life Church was the target of one such incident of CCP scrutiny; hardly the first for Elder Zha Changping and his wife, who were seized and transported by the officers, ChinaAid reports.

