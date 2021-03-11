https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/11/chuck-schumer-abandons-believe-all-women-with-eyeroll-over-cuomo-allegations/

On MSNBC Wednesday evening, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., rolled his eyes in response to anchor Lawrence O’Donnell saying they would discuss the sixth sexual harassment accuser against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the commercial break.

While Schumer is nonchalant on television about allegations against a fellow Democrat, he said “there is no presumption of innocence” when referring to the unsubstantiated allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford in 2018.

Watch as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rolls his eyes when MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell tells him that, after a break, he’ll ask him about Wednesday night’s reporting from the Albany Times Union about the sixth accuser against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/6Mfdnz5oM2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021

In September 2018, Schumer said Kavanaugh did not deserve fair treatment because the hearing was before the Senate and not a legal proceeding. The New York senator explicitly neglected the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, which forms the basis for the Fourteenth Amendment’s “due process” clause.

“It’s not a legal proceeding, it’s a fact-finding proceeding…this is standard operating procedure,” Schumer said. “There is no presumption of innocence or guilt when you have a nominee before you.”

Chuck Schumer, in his own words, Brett Kabvanaugh has “No presumption of innocence.” This explains much of the Democrats approach to these accusations. pic.twitter.com/nTUzJ2J4t2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2018

Schumer rolling his eyes on MSNBC is odd, given that he said recently that the allegations against Cuomo are “serious [and] very troubling.”

“There’s an investigation in the hands of a very, very capable person—the attorney general of New York state,” Schumer said last week. “I supported it and called for it. And now she’s doing it. I know the Attorney General will conduct a thorough investigation that will be totally, totally independent without any outside interference political or otherwise.”

Six women are claiming that Cuomo sexually harassed them or behaved inappropriately. This includes former staffers and someone not affiliated with his administration. This week, Democrat state Attorney General Letitia James appointed a federal prosecutor to conduct a probe.

Schumer is fully encouraging the investigation into the claims against Cuomo, but he has yet to ignore due process as he did with Kavanaugh. The “believe all women” jargon got thrown out the window.

“I think the allegations of Professor Ford are extremely credible,” Schumer said on “The View” in 2018 concerning the allegations against Kavanaugh. “She took a lie detector test. She talked [about] this to her therapist. They were having family counseling in part because of what happened to her five years ago and told all the details. And third, to come out and say something like this puts you and your family through incredible scrutiny. People throw brickbats at you and everything else.”

“She didn’t do it on a whim. I don’t think she did it for political reasons. She has a great deal of credibility,” he added.

Schumer did much of the same when Tara Reade stepped forward with allegations against then-nominee Joe Biden.

“Now I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient,” said Schumer. “I think he will be a great candidate. I think he will be a great president. And I think he will help us take back the Senate.”

