https://thehill.com/homenews/media/542815-cnns-tapper-battles-gop-senator-over-mean-tweets

CNN anchor Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperCNN’s Tapper battles GOP senator over mean tweets All eyes on Manchin after COVID-19 aid passes Senate Sunday shows: Manchin in the spotlight after pivotal role in coronavirus aid debate MORE sparred with Sen. John Cornyn John CornynCNN’s Tapper battles GOP senator over mean tweets Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Relief bill to become law; Cuomo in trouble MORE (R-Texas) on Thursday over public officials using Twitter to criticize their opponents, with Tapper accusing the Republican lawmaker of turning a blind eye to such behavior in his own party.

In a series of tweets, Tapper responded to Cornyn who quoted an op-ed warning that President Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Japanese prime minister expected to be Biden’s first foreign visit at White House MORE‘s nominee for the No. 2 spot at the Justice Department would target her political opponents if confirmed.

“The nominee for Associate AG Vanita ‘Gupta graciously pledged to stop attacking people on Twitter if confirmed. But if confirmed she won’t need Twitter to go after her political opponents. She will have the power of the U.S. government behind her,’ ” Cornyn tweeted, quoting the right-leaning Powerline blog. “‘That’s scary.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tapper, who hosts CNN’s “The Lead” as well as “State of the Union,” responded by mockingly noting how he “can’t imagine” what it would be like if “someone in government” used Twitter to target their political opponents, an apparent reference to former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Maryland GOP governor applauds Biden after prime-time COVID-19 address Biden denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans: ‘It must stop’ MORE‘s frequent use of the platform for such purposes.

“Yeah can’t imagine what it would be like if someone in government attacked people on twitter,” Tapper responded.

The nominee for Associate AG Vanita “Gupta graciously pledged to stop attacking people on Twitter if confirmed. But if confirmed she won’t need Twitter to go after her political opponents. She will have the power of the U.S. government behind her. That’s scary.” @powerlineblog — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 11, 2021

Tapper’s tweet prompted a second back-and-forth between the two men, with Cornyn asking if Tapper “approve[s]” of such behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

So you approve? https://t.co/SHpAJFIjCL — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 11, 2021

“For a half decade you’ve been as quiet as a church mouse about twitter attacks from someone with far more power than an associate attorney general,” the CNN host shot back. “The question isn’t about my standards. It’s about where yours have been.”

For a half decade you’ve been as quiet as a church mouse about twitter attacks from someone with far more power than an associate attorney general. The question isn’t about my standards. It’s about where yours have been. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2021

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

Tapper has increasingly sparred with GOP lawmakers over their support for the former president and in particular his false claims about the 2020 election results in the weeks leading up to the deadly riot at the Capitol in January.

In late January, Tapper fiercely criticized Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.) over the issue, telling the Republican lawmaker that he would personally question the patriotism of anyone who defended their actions regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in response to the deadly attack on Congress.

“I question the patriotism of anyone who spreads election lies, signs on to a mendacious Supreme Court lawsuit, and votes to disenfranchise millions of voters — including your own!! — especially with blood on the floor after a terrorist attack,” he told the GOP lawmaker that month, adding: “You betrayed your own voters.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

