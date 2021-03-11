https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/columbia-hosts-6-graduation-ceremonies-segregated-race-sexuality-income-level/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – You may have heard of college graduation ceremonies reserved for blacks, Latinos or gays in these increasingly segregated times.

But how about six graduation ceremonies segregated by race, sexuality and income level – at one university?

Columbia University is offering virtual ceremonies for Native American, “LGBTQIA+,” Asian, “Latinx,” black, and “First-generation and/or low income” students over the last week of April, described as “Multicultural Graduation Ceremonies.”

