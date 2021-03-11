https://www.theblaze.com/news/stacey-dash-denounces-trump-support

Conservative actress and ex-Fox News contributor Stacey Dash denounced her past support of former President Donald Trump and apologized for past comments she made while on the network during a recent interview.

The former “Clueless” star told the Daily Mail this week that she’s done with politics and never plans to work in political media again. She also claimed the network typecast her as an “angry, conservative black woman,” and said that role eventually wore her down.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” she said. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.

“There are things that I am sorry for,” she continued. “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”

Dash became a darling of conservatives ahead of the 2016 election cycle by passionately speaking out about conservative values and taking aim at the Hollywood liberal elite.

At times, her passion sparked controversy. One such example was in 2015 when she claimed on-air that former President Barack Obama “couldn’t give a s**t” about terrorism. Another occurred in 2018 during an interview with MSNBC, when she defended comments Trump made about the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now she says, “God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else. I don’t want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.”

Dash didn’t deny personal responsibility in stirring up political controversy while at Fox News, but she did claim the network paid her to do as much.

“I’m not a victim of anyone. Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor,” she said.

As for her support of Trump, Dash said, “He is not the president. We have a new president. Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Dash, who also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in California in 2018, added that the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an important turning point for her.

“I think the Capitol Riots were appalling,” she said. “When that happened I was like ‘Ok, I’m done. I’m truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.”

