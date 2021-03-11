https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/cuomo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday pointedly denied having committed the numerous acts of sexual harassment of which he has been accused in recent weeks, asking New Yorkers to wait as a series of reviews into the accusations are carried out.

“I did not do what has been alleged, period,” the governor said.

“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives,” he said. “But I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times: There are often many motivations for making an allegation.”

“And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision,” Cuomo added, citing the two internal reviews underway regarding the accusations.

“I’m not going to argue this issue in the press,” he stated.

Cuomo in recent weeks has been battling explosive controversies regarding both his alleged sexual harassment of female staffers and associates and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically his policy directing nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients.

A growing chorus of major Democratic players have called for Cuomo’s resignation. A seventh accuser, a journalist, came forward on Friday and claimed Cuomo touched her inappropriately in multiple instances.

