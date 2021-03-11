https://politicrossing.com/current-events-consumer-beware/

When TV first became popular, many people predicted that movies would cease to be a part of American culture. That did not happen. Many people predicted that TV would replace radio, yet there are ten times the number of radio stations today than when TV was introduced.

When VCRs and then DVDs grew in popularity, again people predicted movie theaters would wane. Yet, a record number of people own DVD players and in a normal year a record number also go to the movies.

Each entertainment/communication/technology breakthrough doesn’t tend to replace what came before. Witness that we still have radios, TVs, and movie theaters, in addition to DVDs, DVRs, streaming video, podcasts, and Youtube. Rather than giving up what came before, often we create a niche for each of these items. Meanwhile, they each require another bit of our lives.

The Lure of the Latest

Thirty to forty years ago, it was enough to catch the news from across the state; now, if a train crashes in Tokyo, we hear about it in minutes. Bombarded by news at all times, ours has become a 24-hour society. Oddly, many people feel as if it is their civic duty to keep up, lured by media slogans such as, “We won’t keep you waiting for the latest.”

Is the “latest” the most important or even close to what humanity, society, or a community needs to know?

Among the over-50 crowd, why do people feel guilty or inefficient if they don’t keep pace with current events? They grew up with messages, slogans, and catch phrases drilled into them from birth that said, “Give us 24 minutes and we’ll give you the world,” and “All the news that’s fit to print.” These messages were hardly true decades ago. Today, they are ludicrous.

Actually, more information is newly generated on Earth in a single second than could be ingested in the rest of our lives.

Not the Way it Was or Is

“And that’s the way it is…” No, Mr. Cronkite, you were over-generalizing. That’s the way a handful of news executives, producers, and writers decided it would be conveyed to the public. What got broadcast was a fraction of a sliver of what was occurring in the world.

With the vast array of Leftist gatekeepers, propagandists, and censors at Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, Disney, CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, etc. the challenge before us today is clear.

We each need to make choices about where to give our time and attention, and to have the mental and emotional strength to let go of the rest. We need to pay attention and take action in the key areas that matter to us.

Jeff Davidson is "The Work-Life Balance Expert®" and the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony. Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people.







