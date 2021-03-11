http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V3bfOX-4hQU/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to leave his role after a woman accused him of groping her, joining five others who accused him of sexual harassment.

“He can no longer serve as governor,” de Blasio remarked at a daily briefing on Thursday after he was asked about the latest allegations against Cuomo.

“The latest report…That the governor called an employee in of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her, is absolutely unacceptable,” de Blasio added. “It is disgusting to me.”

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that the unidentified woman was alone with Cuomo at the governor’s residence when he closed the door and reached under her shirt to touch her.

“I have never done anything like this,” Cuomo said Wednesday, denying the allegation and calling what was detailed in the report “gut-wrenching.”

During an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo are “really serious, really troubling,” and must be “carefully looked at.”

“Well, every one of these allegations is really serious, really troubling, and needs to be carefully, carefully looked at,” Schumer said. “I have always said that sexual harassment is just not tolerable in our society, and we know that. And so, I, early on, called for an independent investigation.”

