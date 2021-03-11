https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/11/defense-sec-overruled-the-head-of-the-national-guard-may-keep-guard-in-d-c-involuntarily-n341906
About The Author
Related Posts
Just Like Mama Used to Make: McDonald's Unveils Its Spam and Oreo Burger
December 22, 2020
Déjà Vu All Over Again: Democrats Plot Return of Budget-Busting Earmarks After 10-Year GOP Ban
February 21, 2021
'Shockingly,' Democrats Line up as Fast as They Can to Call on Biden to Quickly End the Federal Death Penalty
December 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy