Gillian Turner at FOX News reported today that the Head of the National Guard wrote a letter opposing the National Guard’s presence in Washington DC but the Biden Administration overruled him.

Gillian Turner at FOX News reported this afternoon that FOX News had obtained a letter from the chief of the National Guard that disagreed with keeping Guardsmen in the Capitol. However, this recommendation was overruled by the Biden Administration:

Gillian Turner provided the memo where the National Guard Chief opposed the extension of Guardsmen in the Capitol:

Below Turner shared the information she had uncovered in a FOX Exclusive:

Why are the Democrats so scared of America? Is it because they are destroying our freedom and future every day in every way?

