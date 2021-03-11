https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrats-terrified-american-people-overruled-national-guard-chief-wanted-pull-dc/

Gillian Turner at FOX News reported today that the Head of the National Guard wrote a letter opposing the National Guard’s presence in Washington DC but the Biden Administration overruled him.

Gillian Turner at FOX News reported this afternoon that FOX News had obtained a letter from the chief of the National Guard that disagreed with keeping Guardsmen in the Capitol. However, this recommendation was overruled by the Biden Administration:

#EXCLUSIVE official government memo obtained by #FOXNEWS shows #NATIONALGUARD chief laying out case that guard NOT EQUIPPED to carry out mission in DC to protect the #Capitol— dissents from Pentagon decision to continue the mission pic.twitter.com/w8MU9FlspZ — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) March 11, 2021

Gillian Turner provided the memo where the National Guard Chief opposed the extension of Guardsmen in the Capitol:

Defense secretary overrules National Guard chief who opposed extension of U.S. Capitol mission, memo obtained by @GillianHTurner shows https://t.co/E3gNppNkQK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 11, 2021

Below Turner shared the information she had uncovered in a FOX Exclusive:

Exclusive report from @GillianHTurner – Top General of the National Guard opposed keeping troops in DC but was overturned by Biden administration pic.twitter.com/MlybYuOqMr — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 11, 2021

Why are the Democrats so scared of America? Is it because they are destroying our freedom and future every day in every way?

