Gillian Turner at FOX News reported today that the Head of the National Guard wrote a letter opposing the National Guard’s presence in Washington DC but the Biden Administration overruled him.
Gillian Turner at FOX News reported this afternoon that FOX News had obtained a letter from the chief of the National Guard that disagreed with keeping Guardsmen in the Capitol. However, this recommendation was overruled by the Biden Administration:
#EXCLUSIVE official government memo obtained by #FOXNEWS shows #NATIONALGUARD chief laying out case that guard NOT EQUIPPED to carry out mission in DC to protect the #Capitol— dissents from Pentagon decision to continue the mission pic.twitter.com/w8MU9FlspZ
— Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) March 11, 2021
Gillian Turner provided the memo where the National Guard Chief opposed the extension of Guardsmen in the Capitol:
Defense secretary overrules National Guard chief who opposed extension of U.S. Capitol mission, memo obtained by @GillianHTurner shows https://t.co/E3gNppNkQK
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 11, 2021
Below Turner shared the information she had uncovered in a FOX Exclusive:
Exclusive report from @GillianHTurner – Top General of the National Guard opposed keeping troops in DC but was overturned by Biden administration pic.twitter.com/MlybYuOqMr
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 11, 2021
Why are the Democrats so scared of America? Is it because they are destroying our freedom and future every day in every way?
