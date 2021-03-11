https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrats-include-3-5-billion-massive-covid-bill-global-fund-fight-aids-tuberculosis-malaria-fund-connected-bill-gates/

The Democrats COVID Bill is a massive slush fund that provides literally billions of US taxpayer’s money to all their pet projects. This bill, for example, provides $3.5 billion to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Big League Politics reports:

The coronavirus stimulus package that passed the Senate last week includes a provision to provide a $3.5 billion giveaway to Bill Gates’ Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Embedded in the final bill is $3.5 billion to this Global fund:

TRENDING: Retired 30-Yr Navy Chaplain Volunteered To Speak With FBI About Protest At Capitol On Jan 6th… What Happened Next Is Terrifying [VIDEO]

The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria was initially funded in 2002 with seed money from Bill Gates:

Created in 2002 with seed money from software mogul Bill Gates, the Fund accounted in 2009 for 20 percent of international public funding for HIV, 65 percent for TB and 65 percent for malaria.

Gates shared at the Opening Ceremony of the 16th International AIDS Conference:

The Global Fund is one of the best and kindest things people have ever done for one another. It is a fantastic vehicle for scaling up the treatments and preventive tools we have today – to make sure they reach the people who need them.”

We wonder if it was really necessary to provide $3.5 billion to a fund connected to Bill Gates, when Gates himself could just as easily fund this initiative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

