Kenndy says to Wolf that they may be the only two liberals in America who read the great works of the 20th Century and believed what they were reading and now are seeing it all come true. He says:

It felt like we were all on the same page and it is very, very strange to me, almost inexplicable how all these, you know, people have been friends of mine for life and people I have admired and people whose writings I read and have acquiesced to something that clearly is a path to totalitarianism. And, what we used to call fascism which I noted you pointed out in your talk with Tucker Carlson that Mussolini, who had an insider view of that, used to complain that fascism should not be called fascism, it should be called corporatism, because it is the merger of state and corporate power. And, Franklin Roosevelt who was at war with him, his definition of fascism was the domination of government by corporate power.

And here today we’re living in a world where government officials who are censoring criticism of pharmaceutical products.