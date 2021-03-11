https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrats-robert-f-kennedy-jr-naomi-wolf-discuss-todays-abuse-power-standing-tyranny-preserving-constitution-video/
Bobby Kennedy, Jr. and Naomi Wolf discuss today’s abuse of power and tyranny emanating from the country we all once were enamored with, the United States of America. These Democrats are surprised that more Democrats are not standing up for the ideals that make this country great.
Kenndy says to Wolf that they may be the only two liberals in America who read the great works of the 20th Century and believed what they were reading and now are seeing it all come true. He says:
It felt like we were all on the same page and it is very, very strange to me, almost inexplicable how all these, you know, people have been friends of mine for life and people I have admired and people whose writings I read and have acquiesced to something that clearly is a path to totalitarianism. And, what we used to call fascism which I noted you pointed out in your talk with Tucker Carlson that Mussolini, who had an insider view of that, used to complain that fascism should not be called fascism, it should be called corporatism, because it is the merger of state and corporate power. And, Franklin Roosevelt who was at war with him, his definition of fascism was the domination of government by corporate power.
And here today we’re living in a world where government officials who are censoring criticism of pharmaceutical products.
The video of their discussion is in the link below:
‘TRUTH’ With RFK, Jr. and Naomi Wolf: Fighting for Our Constitutional Rights
More people see what is going on than we know. The world is waking up to the government-corporate fascism agenda.