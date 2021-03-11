https://hannity.com/media-room/denial-pelosi-says-democrats-will-persist-with-the-minimum-wage-after-measure-died-in-the-senate/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi doubled-down on the Democratic Party’s push for a $15 national minimum wage Thursday; saying they will “persist” despite the measure being defeated in the Senate by a wide margin.

“We will persist with the minimum wage,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters.

“We’re not giving up on that,” Pelosi said.

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders’ push to double the minimum wage to $15 an hour hit a major roadblock last Friday when seven Democrats and one Independent voted with the Republicans to block the measure.

“Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Chris Coons (D-Del.) Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Angus King (I-Maine.) voted to sustain a procedural objection — a budget point of order — against the wage increase,” reports The Hill.

“If any Senator believes this is the last time they will cast a vote on whether or not to give a raise to 32 million Americans, they are sorely mistaken. We’re going to keep bringing it up, and we’re going to get it done because it is what the American people demand and need,” posted Sanders on social media.

If any Senator believes this is the last time they will cast a vote on whether or not to give a raise to 32 million Americans, they are sorely mistaken. We’re going to keep bringing it up, and we’re going to get it done because it is what the American people demand and need. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 5, 2021

I will never stop fighting to make the minimum wage a living wage. It’s long overdue that we give 32 million workers a raise and lift a million people out of poverty. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 5, 2021

“The Senate voted 58 to 42 against an attempt to waive a procedural objection against adding the wage provision to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill,” adds the website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

