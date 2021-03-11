https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-the-rio-grande/
Brazen Smuggler Ferries Huge Line of Illegals Across Rio Grande
Video taken in SE Texas this morning
Illegal border crossings counted by U.S. officials last month were the highest since 2006, the latest demonstration that migrants are rushing the border to take advantage of President Biden’s historic loosening of restrictions.
Analyst Steven Kopits said that the reported 96,974 migrants apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection broke many records. “This was almost three times the level of one year earlier and the highest since 2006, that is, during the Bush administration. It was far worse than any February under either the Obama or Trump administrations,” said Kopits, who has promoted a market-based visa as a workable immigration reform.
Video taken in SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across the Rio Grande into the US. Video courtesy of Tripwires and Triggers. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/KtONTzfP85
— Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) March 11, 2021