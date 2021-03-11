https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/divers-find-coral-reef-philippines-littered-face-masks/

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Discarded masks littering the ocean have created an environmental impact that almost no one is discussing, save the BBC.

A nearly three-minute video posted to the BBC website shows divers encountering discarded masks on coral reefs located off the city of Anilao.

One diver named Shala said that “when I saw that blue PPE mask I honestly felt sad and guilty about it because I’ve used a blue PPE mask that’s easy to throw away.”

