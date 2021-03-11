https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/dominion-contacted-gateway-pundit-demanded-take-post-reviewed-post-disagreed-think/

Attorneys representing Dominion Voting Systems contacted The Gateway Pundit on Monday and demanded that we retract an article we posted shortly after the election on November 10, 2020.

We reviewed the post and disagree with Dominion.

We ask you – What do you think we should do?

Shortly after the 2020 election, we posted a series of articles where ‘glitches’ were observed on TV from the live ballot feed on election night. We soon realized the one thing common about these ‘glitches’ was that they were always to the detriment of President Trump. Then on November 10, 2020, after reporting for the prior week on numerous instances of ‘glitches’ across the country in election results, we posted an article where the overall results across the country were reviewed for these suspect ‘glitches.’

Dominion came to us on Monday, March 9, 2021, and demanded we take the post down. We at first obliged but then after some consideration decided to eliminate any mention of Dominion Voting Systems in the article and repost it.

Here is the article below:

We’ve reported on numerous events in the 2020 election which are being referred to as system ‘glitches’ in the media.

Last night we provided another ‘glitch’, this time in Wisconsin, which if reversed would eliminate Biden’s reported vote lead in the state.

Tonight we have obtained an unaudited analysis of data available for all the states looking for system glitches and other oddities in vote counts related to the Presidential race only.

Last night we reported on another so called system ‘glitch’, this time in a county in Wisconsin. Evidence was provided to us that showed that the vote totals for Rock County appeared to be switched between President Trump and Joe Biden. 9,516 votes were eliminated from President Trump and moved to Joe Biden. This 19,032 vote difference when corrected would eliminate Biden’s lead in Wisconsin.

In the post last night we also identified issues we’ve reported on in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia where similar ‘glitches’ occurred.

We next attempted to obtain more data on this issue so we could determine how widespread this issue may be and/or if there are reasonable explanations for what is occurring.

Then tonight we were led to a site on the Internet thedonald.win where someone who had seen our posts decided to do an analysis himself.

(The author claims that his work has been verified but we have not verified the results so we currently are labeling his results “unaudited.”)

The author decided to obtain the data himself and perform an analysis of national votes switched from Trump to Biden and votes erased (the total amount of votes counted decreased by that amount throughout the counting).

The author obtained data that has been passed around that was reportedly captured by the New York Times on election night.

By examining the data the author was able to locate an instance where votes were switched from Trump to Biden so he decided to perform an analysis on the entire data set.

The author also claims that the data is from Edison Research and it is the same data that is used for election coverage by at least ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News.

It is also used for the website of the NYT, and probably others as well.

Here are the (unaudited) results by state:

The Chart Lists Votes Switched from Trump to Biden and Votes That Were Lost by Trump

Switched Votes Lost Votes Pennsylvania 220,883 941,248 New Jersey 80,242 20 Florida 21,422 456 Michigan 20,213 21,882 New York 18,124 623,213 Georgia 17,407 33,574 Ohio 14,965 5,102 Virginia 12,163 789,023 California 7,701 10,989 Arizona 4,492 0 Minnesota 2,766 195,650 Tennessee 2,330 0 Louisiana 2,322 0 Illinois 2,166 54,730 Wisconsin 2,078 3,408 Colorado 1,809 0 Utah 1,627 0 New Hampshire 973 116 Iowa 938 477 New Mexico 268 4,610 Missouri 0 20,730 Nevada 0 0 Alaska 0 0 Washington 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 434,889 2,705,228 Texas 14,954 30,557 Kansas 1,674 2,154 16,628 32,711 Nebraska 30,086 50 Kentucky 8,129 23,849 Arkansas 3,664 20,748 South Carolina 2,779 2,119 Montana 2,330 1,276 South Dakota 1,347 1 North Dakota 234 681 Maryland 203 0 North Carolina 0 15 District of Columbia 0 0 48,772 48,739 Connecticut 3,834 272 Massachusetts 3,613 51 Oregon 2,557 0 Alabama 1,170 408 Mississippi 355 0 Maine 271 35 Rhode Island 6 13 West Virginia 0 78,300 Idaho 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Delaware 0 0 Vermont 0 0 11,806 79,079 OVERALL TOTALS 512,095 2,865,757

Based on this initial analysis over 500,000 votes were identified that were switched from President Trump to Joe Biden.

In addition to this another 2,865,757 votes were deleted.

Note that these numbers have not yet been audited by us.

We also have not performed this exercise by county in these states which could impact the countrywide vote totals even more. More needs to be done. But what is clear, there are some very questionable transactions occurring within the voting machines and applications which need to be reviewed further because of apparent material issues in reporting.

We know there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the 2020 election.

Nobody was following Joe Biden and he had zero support, and yet his vote count surpassed the greatest campaign in US history led by President Trump.

We are supposed to believe Joe Biden defeated President Trump and at the same time lost seats in the US House and state legislatures. This is highly improbable.

It looks like the Democrats did everything imaginable in their attempt to steal this election.

The problem was they never expected President Trump to lead a record breaking campaign and they got caught.

More will be exposed.

Dominion’s name was noted in the article three times and we removed that mention from this post.

Why do you think Dominion was so anxious for Gateway Pundit to take down this article? Could it be because the President tweeted out this post — twice? Or is there some other reason? We ask you – What do you think we should do?

