https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/11/donald-trump-expertly-trolls-biden-media-critics-with-statement-on-coronavirus-vaccine-n341419
About The Author
Related Posts
Tom Cruise Goes Full-Metal KAREN in Profanity-Filled COVID Rant on Set of 'Mission Impossible': 'If I See You Do It Again You're F**king Gone!'
December 16, 2020
Jake Tapper Tries a Moral Lecture on 'Good People' vs. 'Bad People', and It Backfires Big Time
January 7, 2021
A Woman of Faith Conquers the Coronavirus – at 116 Years Old
February 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy