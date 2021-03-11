https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/11-states-fight-revive-trumps-public-charge-immigration-rule?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Eleven states are filing a motion against the Biden administration for its attempt to rescind a Trump-era immigration policy that requires immigrants be financially stable to become U.S. citizens or obtain permanent residency.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovitch filed a motion on Wednesday that includes 11 state’s requests to save the “Public Charge Rule” after the Biden administration abandoned the policy, according to the The Epoch Times.

“It is unconscionable to overwhelm our infrastructure and immigration personnel when we are dealing with the health and economic devastation of the pandemic,” Brnovich said. “While regardless of one’s position on immigration reform, this reckless violation of federal law is only creating another national crisis and putting additional strains on our state and hardworking Arizona taxpayers.”

Brnovitch argues in his filing that getting rid of the public charge rule will cost states $1.01 billion in foregone savings.

Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia joined Arizona in the motion to keep the immigration policy.

Critics argue that the policy hurts those trying to obtain citizenship or pertinent residency. The Legal Aide society called the policy a “wealth tax” that discriminated against people on the basis of race and immigration status.

