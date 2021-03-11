https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/stunning-former-surgeon-general-covid-expert-confronted-air-masks-covid-cant-answer-thing-audio/
Dr. Richard Carmona
On Wednesday former US Surgeon General Richard Carmona joined Garret Lewis on KNST AM 790 in Tucson
Dr. Carmona resides in Tucson and was hired by the University of Arizona (in Tucson) to be the director of the COVID re-entry task force.
Dr. Carmona struggled to provide facts on the CDC mask mandates.
This was brutal.
Dr. Carmona even told Garret he should have sent him the data and studies I cited so he’s more prepared to answer questions.
This is the first “expert” that has been exposed on live radio.