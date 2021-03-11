https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/stunning-former-surgeon-general-covid-expert-confronted-air-masks-covid-cant-answer-thing-audio/

Dr. Richard Carmona

On Wednesday former US Surgeon General Richard Carmona joined Garret Lewis on KNST AM 790 in Tucson

Dr. Carmona resides in Tucson and was hired by the University of Arizona (in Tucson) to be the director of the COVID re-entry task force.

Dr. Carmona struggled to provide facts on the CDC mask mandates.

This was brutal.

During the interview, Garret Lewis asked Dr. Carmona questions about the COVID face masks and the size of the virus particles compared to the size of particles that go through masks. Dr. Carmona had no idea how the CDC used junk science for double masking but still promoted it. Carmona didn’t know about the Denmark mask study , couldn’t name a study proving masks work, and basically proved he didn’t know anything about masks and covid.

Dr. Carmona even told Garret he should have sent him the data and studies I cited so he’s more prepared to answer questions.

This is the first “expert” that has been exposed on live radio.

